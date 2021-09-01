By Steve Agbota

The Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANCLA) has accepted the apology letter of one of the seven suspended members, Mr. Temitope Akindele, as part of peace process in the association.

Recall that the association suspended seven members over gross indiscipline and anti-association activities that caused the association pains.

Speaking at the association national secretariat yesterday, ANCLA National Vice President, Farinto Kayode, said those who thouhgt they could bring down the association should have a rethink.

According to him, what kills a man is ego, which is what is affecting ANCLA, adding a lot of thing is happening in the industry and ANCLA’s members are suffering as a result of in-fighting.

“I will tell you today that God is visiting ANCLA. And this is just the beginning of a big thing that is happening in the association,” he said.

He said the association would extend a letter of invitation to Mr. Temitope Akindele and all the leaders of the association present for National Executive Committee Members (NECOM) meeting on Thursdays.

Meanwhile, Akindele, a former general secretary and vice chairman of MM chapter, said he tendered the apology letter as a result of spiritual direction to seek peace with everyone.

“I’m sure this is the beginning of reconciliation and total peace in ANCLA. Nothing has ever been wrong and spoilt that could never be amended. Like I said, it is going to be give and take. Give this, you take this. Nobody has ever lost anything in ANLCA.

“We will all come together irrespective of status in the association. The whole chapter in the federation will come back and speak out this is how we want the association to grow. That is reason why somebody has to champion this course.

He said the letter of apology he tendered was to begin reconciliation peace, saying that nobody has left the association and everybody has to come to the table and resolve the crisis in the association.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.