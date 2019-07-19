Uche Henry

The Association of Nigeria Customs Licensed Agents (ANCLA), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), recently brainstormed at a session to explore common grounds for a vibrant and viable maritime sub sector.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the president of ANCLA, Val Iwuchukwu, the Zonal Cordinator, Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A, Lagos, ACG Kaycee Ekezie, along with other senior officers interfaced with ANCLA in Lagos on ways to tackle operational challenges facing import and export businesses.

At the parley, the ANLCA President, Iju Tony Nwabunike, lamented the suspension of brokers licences by Customs, which were allegedly hacked and used to release of vehicles from ports without following due processes, arguing that when a third party hacks a particular licence, it may not be the fault of the licensee, as such act becomes a double jeopardy on a victim who deserves understanding.

Nwabunike, assured the Service that his administration would continue to work in tandem with it to make their work seamless by educating importers and brokers on the need to adhere strictly to laid-down rules in line with international best practices. He stated that workshop and training of brokers remain one of the administrative pillars in which ANLCA is anchored.

He reminded the ACG that the Comptroller General of Customs, Ali Ahmed, appreciates the fact that the suspended licenses are employers of labour, a means of livelihood for many and that continued suspension of the affected license will create more hardship, thus; the CGC instructed that the suspension be lifted pending investigation and final resolution. He (CGC) regretted that some of the licences were unblocked but some were later blocked again.

In response, the ACG appealed to Customs brokers to adhere strictly to import guidelines and procedure, adding that when policies are strictly implemented and complied with, it helps the service to achieve its targets of national growth and development.