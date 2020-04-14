The National President, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Principal Anselm Izuagie, in line with the directive of the National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has enjoined all principals and stakeholders in the secondary school sub-sector to continue to comply with all the national guidelines on prevention of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Izuagie stated this in a message to all principals across the country on the need to continue to be key actors in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

While expressing concern over the impact and implications of this Corona pandemic on secondary education in the country, especially when students are supposed to be writing external examinations, he appreciated the roles of government at Federal and State levels in checking the spread so far particularly the proactive measure of lockdown in FCT, Lagos, Ogun , and other states.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of ANCOPSS, Habila Bala Balasa, said Izuagie reminded principals that they have a divine duty to this nation on COVID 19 rescue as ambassadors and representatives of our communities/schools on this social responsibility.

He assured the government that ANCOPSS was more than ready to assist to ensure the success of the fight against corona monster just as the government should not forget to extend and involve the body, the teaching profession in the palliative arrangements for a lasting and desirable result as was the case with Ebola.

Izuagie further commended the federal and state governments for exploring other alternative teaching and learning methods like radio and television educational broadcast to remedy the situation for our students at this period of lockdown as it is presently done by Edo State government and enjoined members to engage their respective state governments on these alternatives.

The ANCOPSS president also admonished parents to take advantage of this programme of government and ensure their children remain studious while observing the lockdown and cue into the home/e-learning programme.

He called on principals to assist the government in educating parents and disseminating vital information from the government and other related organisations to put the spread on the check.

Izuagie also advised them to ensure personal hygiene and high economic prudence at this time.

While praying for God’s intervention to see the end of the pandemic soon and appreciating all the financial donors towards the fight as well as the national president of NUT for his clarion call, he advised members to use ANCOPSS common platform to share information on the pandemic from their respective zones.