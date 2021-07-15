From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), in Oyo State, Mr K. O. Babajide, has lamented failure of many parents in giving proper upbringing to their children, saying teachers, principals and other heads of schools have been the ones bearing the brunt of poor parental upbringing.

He made the disclosure when he spoke at the maiden inter-secondary schools quiz competition, organised by DAKA Foundation, in Ibadan on Thursday. The foundation, on the occasion, awarded bursary, cash prizes, laptops, tablets, android phones to students and schools, that participated in the competition.

According to him, management of schools have been dealing with indiscipline and hooliganism from their students on daily basis, which he said was a total departure from the kind of values upheld by the students of yesterday.

Babajide stated that many parents have abandoned the duties of monitoring their children both academically and morally, as well as inculcating the right values in them so that they could become better citizens.

He, however, enjoined parents and guardians to pay more attention to academic life and moral values being upheld by their children and wards, adding that both teachers and parents should join hands together to give proper upbringing to the children.

Chief Executive Officer/Founder, DAKA Foundation, Dr Adesina Abidikugu, who said the foundation was being driven by the need to assist the needy and indigent to attain a better life worthy of emulation, lauded the commitment of the state government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, for increasing enrolment in schools, which noted to have been above 6,000 within the past two years.

He also urged individuals and groups to complement the state government’s efforts to enhance the state’s education sector, adding that parents, teachers, school heads, government, individuals and others must commit to the education sector to achieve a better society.

Permanent Secretary, Oyo Ministry of Education, Mrs A. B. Atere, who was at the programme, emphasised the need for individuals and groups not to relent in complementing the state government’s efforts in enhancing the education sector.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.