From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has identified the neglect of value system as well as weak security architecture as responsible for attacks on schools in the country.

The Association’s National President, Alhaji Mohammed Ibn Musa, who stated this at it’s National Executive Council meeting held in Calabar, said there is the urgent need to resuscitation of the value system in the country.

Speaking on this year’s NEC Meeting with theme “Emerging Administrative and Management Innovations and Techniques for handling contemporary issues and challenges in secondary education”, the National President called for punitive measures to be meter out to offenders and also a resuscitation of the value system in the country.

Alhaji Musa said, “The neglect of our value system and weak security architecture of our schools are responsible for the upsurge of attacks on schools.

“Near absence of stringent measures in punishing offenders and Ransome being paid by governments and parents have continued to encourage attacks on schools as this has become a lucrative business.

“Government and the society in general should resuscitate the value system and there should be deliberate efforts to improve the security architecture around schools.

“Stringent punitive measures should be meted out on attackers to serve as detergent.”

He expressed concern with the reluctance of most state governments to domesticate the new retirement age and years of service in the face of alarming dearth of teachers.

According to him, ANCOPSS is of the view that there is need for a shift from the ineffective analogue system of teaching and learning to a digitalized system to meet up with global best practices in education service delivery.

They also called on government and all stakeholders to invest in the provision of ICT facilities in our schools for Effective Information Management.