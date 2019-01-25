It is 7.45pm. The Sun Awards has just begun. The event started with national anthem.

There are lots of politicians. The master of ceremony warned that any form of campaigning was banned. It is an event for Nigerians and not a platform for politicking.

Entertainment? Tiwa Savage is in the House and others.

MD of Sun said the event is “the biggest media in event. Though there are still other awards this one is the biggest.”

He recognised the gentle man who started the Sun Mr Mike Awoyinfa, as managing director and Tony Onyima also a former MD of the company.

He said “16 years after, this award goes to prove that Nigeria is a great country.

“On parade today are 23 awardees, this is no means task. It tasks every being in us.”

While Malam El Rufai is being awaited, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is present. Aremu Olusegun Oshoba and Sunny Ade are also present.

READ ALSO: Sun Awards: Ugwuanyi makes triumphantly entry

“We also have present, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Afe Babalola is present.

Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, Dr Liman Ikpea, Nsima Ekere, CEO of NDDC. Daniel Chukwudozie of Dozzy group, Professor Isaq Oloyode of JAMB

Mrs Folourunsho Alakija, Emperor Chris Baywood are all present but boxer Anthony Joshua is represented. Late Mr John Blackson is being given post humous award; his wife is present

An Islamic cleric is being recognised as heroes of the year along side Blackson. The cleric saved thousands of Christians in Plateau State from being killed.

Publisher of Sun was represented by his daughter, Neya. She said that her father was unavoidably absent due to health reasons.

In her speech, she said the winners had made tremendous contributions to the destiny of Nigerian and need to be strengthened.

“We are the one to make it happen through what we do; we should be ready to show patriotism through love for your country.”

She said “Nigerians should continue to exhibit the patriotism they show when the Super Eagles play football. There is no Hausa Igbo or Yoruba.”

At that point, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu made his entry.