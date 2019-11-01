Cannons boomed multiple times; it was a total traffic lockdown in Ojoto Kingdom as all the who is who in Africa and beyond came to pay their last respects to the mother of the community’s monarch, His Majesty, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, in Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The late Mrs. Philomena Mbamalu died at the age of 82 and so it was a celebration of life over the weekend.

The matriarch and veteran teacher made several positive impacts on the lives of many illustrious sons and daughters of Ojoto community and environs.

Madam Philomena was born to Chief and Mrs. Ofojama Orajekwe and was married to Chief Ibeagha Mbamalu. She was blessed with nine children and many grandchildren.

Igwe Mbamalu was delighted at the huge turnout of people from different walks of life who came to commiserate with them in their time of grief.

“We express our profound gratitude to all who have supported and encouraged us through this journey of celebrating our Queen Mother. Thank you for gracing this occasion. May God bless you all,” he said.