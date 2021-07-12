Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has reportedly emerged as target for Belgian professional Football League side, Anderlecht who are ready to recruit fresh legs for the coming season.

Okoye became their target following his impressive performances last season for Sparta Rotterdam where he ended up getting the most valuable player award.

In his debut season in Holland, the 21-year-old shot stopper has established himself as No 1 at Sparta, keeping 10 clean sheets in 28 appearances in the league.

It is a very commendable return from a player who did not cost the Dutch club anything when he signed the dotted lines in July 2020 from hometown club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

