Belgian first division club, Anderlecht, is currently in pole position to sign Golden Eaglets’ captain, Samson Tijani, Allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Tijani’s father was reported to have issued, at least, eight different mandates to multiple agents and clubs to negotiate the transfer of the Collins Edwin SC central midfielder to a European club.

Due to the multiplicity of the mandates, Anderlecht has decided to come to Nigeria and get the signature of the highly-rated teenager, who turns 18 on May 17, 2020.

But the hurdle before Anderlecht is how to resolve the interest of the different agents and the two clubs (Collins Edwin SC and Jossy United Football Club, Owerri) that are contending for the player’s economic rights.

An unnamed Italian club is in a rat race with the 34-time Belgian champions, who are billed to arrive Nigeria in the coming days to sign Tijani.

An Anderlecht talent spotter ran the rule over the midfielder during the Golden Eaglets’ 3-2 win over Ecuador on October 29.

A man-of-the-match award winner at the FIFA U17 World Cup, Tijani was watched by Real Madrid and Ajax Amsterdam before the Golden Eaglets exited the tournament, while Manchester City have also been credited with an interest.