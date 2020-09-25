Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Africa Nations Development Programme(ANDP) in pernership with the Kebbi State government has kicked off the construction of 5,000 two bedrooms bungalow to less privileges across the state. The ground breaking ceremony of the construction of 5,000 two bedrooms bungalow took place along Gwagwandagi -Zauro road in Kebbi State on Friday, with the planning of integration of farming entrepreneurship for the lucky housing owners to sustain themselves.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony on Friday, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu explained that the state government would also provide 21,000 hectares of land for the general public to be able to build their own houses.

According to him, “these houses willbbe spreading across the four Emirates; Gwandu,Argungu,Yauru and Zuru emirates. In addition, over 21,000 hectares of land will be distributed to the general public so that they can build their own houses”.

Bagudu, who commended the ANDP for partnered with state government, said, the collaboration will bring more development to the state.

Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, who was the guest at the ceremony commended Governor Bagudu for spear heading various developmental projects in Nigeria and the state, stressed that his vision, courage has brought good result in rice production.

In his remarks, Director General of ANDP, Ambassador Samson O. Omojuyigbe said: ” it is worthy of note that this project is a full package conceived and implemented by the ANDP. It including the construction of 5,000 units of modern two bedrooms houses, schools, police stations, markets”.

The Country Director of ANDP, Mr. Jimoh Kazim, in his remarks explained that apart from construction of the houses, they are going to train house owners on agriculture entrepreneur.

“We observed that it will be incomplete to provide just shelter for deserving Nigerians without adequate means of livelihood. We therefore have established an encompassing Agricultural scheme to train, mentor and encouraging young Nigerians to takebup Agriculture as occupation.

"Through the ANDP farm programme, the entrepreneurial abilities bof our youths will be harnessed and this will contribute to the development of the state".

He added that, the agriculture scheme will involve the production of Agriculture produce and processing if them into finished and semi processed raw materials to feed other industries within and outside the state.