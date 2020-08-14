Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she would not defend her title at the U.S. Open in New York.

The Canadian said this was because the COVID-19 pandemic has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form.

The 20-year-old joins a growing list of high-profile players to pull out of the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 event.

She has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October at the WTA finals in Shenzhen, China.

“After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year,” said Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams last year to become Canada’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion.

“I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level.”