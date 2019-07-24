Andrés Iniesta has been named the latest ‘LaLiga Icon’ a LaLiga initiative to continue growing worldwide driven by the popularity of players like the FC Barcelona legend.

The 35-year-old currently playing his football in Japan becomes the newest star to be named a ‘LaLiga Icon’ after his Spanish teammate, Iker Casillas.

“We are delighted to have Andrés Iniesta on board as an LaLiga Icon” said LaLiga President, Javier Tebas. “He is a player than inspires millions and is a fantastic representative for what LaLiga stands for across the globe.”

The LaLiga Icons initiative aims to expand the LaLiga brand through a strategy focused on digital dissemination, maximising LaLiga content and taking advantage of synergies between social networks, allowing LaLiga to connect with fans globally.

Also in attendance at the presentation gala held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo were Fernando Sanz, Director of Institutional Relations and LaLiga Ambassadors programme and Samuel Eto’o, a former teammate of Iniesta’s at FC Barcelona and current LaLiga Ambassador.

Founded in 1984, LaLiga (Liga de Fútbol Profesional) is a sports association comprising the 42 teams that make up the first and second divisions of professional football in Spain. LaLiga, based in Madrid, is responsible for the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga 123 leagues and the television production, which in the 2017/2018 season reached more than 2.7 billion people globally. The association also has an active foundation and is the world’s first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.