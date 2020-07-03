Hogan Lovells’ Africa practice lead, Andrew Skipper, has been awarded the lifetime achievement award for excellence in the field of Commercial Law by the South African Professional Services Awards (SAPSA).

The SAPSA awards recognized the contributions made by unsung heroes, who fly their flags high for their country, their clients or their companies. The awards were created to encourage other professionals to join their rank and strive to take their industries forward.

“Skipper’s problem-solving approach and dedication over the years, heading Hogan Lovells global corporate practice and now leading the firm’s Africa practice, makes him the ideal candidate to receive this award. Skipper has developed a team that delivers the high quality of service we are known for globally to international and regional clients on the continent and beyond. Our aim is to partner with clients and our preferred local law firms to realise opportunities and achieve our business goals,” says Susan Bright, Regional Managing Partner, UK and Africa at Hogan Lovells

As the head of the Africa practice, Andrew is renowned for client-centred approach and overseeing one of the most dynamic and entrepreneurial groups within the firm.