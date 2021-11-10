From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians about a new destructive malware called ‘AbstractEmu’ that attacks Android devices.

Malware is a general term used to refer to a virus or software designed specially to “disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.” The commission in a statement warned that AbstractEmu could completely take over infected devices after gaining access and silently disrupt device settings without detection.

Google Play Store and third-party stores such as the Amazon Appstore and the Samsung Galaxy Store, as well as other lesser-known marketplaces like Aptoide and APKPure are avenues through which AbstractEmu is said to be distributed. The commission advised the public to be conscious of the kind of applications they install and avoid unknown or unusual apps and look out for different behaviours as they use their phones.

It also advised users to reset phones to factory settings when there is suspicion of unusual behaviours.

According to the NCC, information received from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), shows that a total of 19 Android applications that pose as utility apps and system tools like password managers, money managers, app launchers, and data saving apps have been reported to contain the rooting functionality of the malware.

