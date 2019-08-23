Popular filmmaker, Andy Boyo is on the march again, as the stage is set for the release of his new movie, House of Talent.

As a build up to the premiere holding on August 30, the TV veteran recently held a screening for select journalists at The Magnificent Cinema, Somolu, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Boyo said: “I made House of Talent after I returned from Hollywood where I shot a one-cast movie. A filmmaker saw it and was like ‘wow! Who did this?’ I was invited over and did a Hollywood movie and I was well paid for it!

“On my return, I realised that all movies that are breaking the banks are comedy/drama movies. Other genres have problems. Only one action film has really done well, so I decided to infuse comedy and drama into House of Talent. The message is that if you aspire to something, stick to your guns no matter what. We don’t have to be conventional to make it in life. House of Talent is a serious story told in a hilarious and comedic way.”

With most of the soundtracks written by Boyo, the movie features Kalu Ikeagwu, Toyin Tomato and Liz Benson among others.