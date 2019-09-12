WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO heavyweight champion, Andy Ruiz is not convinced that Anthony Joshua was fully on board with taking a direct rematch.

Joshua suffered his first career defeat back in June, when Ruiz dropped him four times to secure a seventh-round stoppage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A few days after the contest was concluded, it was revealed that Joshua had exercised his option for an immediate rematch.

The second fight was scheduled for December 7th in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz believed Joshua was likely looking to go in another direction, but he was nudged to go back to the table for revenge.

“A little bit says yes he does want it and a little bit says they’re forcing him to go straight into the rematch. I think he wanted to do something a little different than face me. But it is what it is, we’re fighting in Saudi Arabia and I’m excited. Best man wins,” Ruiz told Express Sport.

“Ever since I won the world title, I’ve had so much love from my people, the hunger still remains. I can’t let my people down or my kids down. This is something new, but I don’t want to give it away. What I really want is legacy, not just 15 minutes of fame. I have to remain humble, stay disciplined, listen to my trainer and continue to be champion. [I don’t] struggle paying the bills, the rent, water, electricity and stuff like that. That’s what I’ve been blessed with.

“I’ve watched it a lot of times, man. Not daily but I’ve seen it a lot. I was pinching myself to see if it was real. It was my first time getting dropped but I got up, but I wasn’t really hurt because he got me with a good right hand when he was trying to finish me off and I ate it. I remember I was just trying to stay in the pocket and stay in the fight.