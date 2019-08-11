Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. seems to be unhappy with the venue choice for the Anthony Joshua rematch if his social media blackout is anything to go by. Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN made the return announcement on Friday before confirming a press conference for Monday. It was revealed Ruiz v Joshua 2 would take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on December 7th. Joshua took to social media to reveal his desire to become two-time ruler and gain redemption. Ruiz, on the other hand, revealed his hand with a deafening silence. Up until Thursday, Ruiz had been vocal on Twitter. But once the venue and date were confirmed, Mexico’s first top division title holder chose not to comment. It’s thought Ruiz wanted a United States stage after his calls for Mexico to host went unheard.