Reggae legend, Andy Shurman whose evergreen song, Kinky Reggaeman, ruled the Nigerian airwaves in the 80s is back.

The reggae legend is due to drop his comeback album entitled, Stop the Oppressor before the end of February.

In a chat, Andy Shurman who dominated the airwaves in the 80s with his debut album, Save the Masses is poised to use his music to fight against the prevailing social injustice in the country.

“I have said it from the outset that I would always speak the truth. I have neither gun nor a knife. My music is my weapon. Through my music, I will fight for freedom. I will fight for what is right as a prophet of this generation. I will make sure that we are dishing out great philosophical and provocative songs,” he said.

Lamenting the state of the country, the reggae legend said he was dissapointed in the leadership of the country: He said: “We have derailed as a country from the dreams of our forefathers which had nothing to do with killing of innocent people, marginalization and corruption in high places is takingn its toll on the country.”

Shurman, who held sway in the country’s reggae music scene in the 80s alongside late Ras Kimono, the Mandators , Majek Fashek and Orits Wiliki among others said he decided to return home because of the fact that Nigerians need his style of music in order to confront the situation in the country today.

Back in the day, Andy Shurman was one of the foremost reggae stars who used his music to inspire change in the country.

His sold out debut album, Save the Masses, released in 1989 had tracks like Kinky Reggaeman, Tabefaction, Oladi and Judgment Day among others. He left the shores of this country when the ovation was loudest, and after sojourning in the United States, Canada and Germany for close to a decade, the self-acclaimed advocate of the masses returned home last year.