From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali (Rabagardama) has commended Senator Andy Uba for remaining the bastion of the party even in the face of threats and intimidation, describing him as a pillar of APC in Anambra State and the South East generally.

In a statement to newsmen, Ali commended Senator Uba for the uncommon sacrifice he made to champion the cause of the APC in Anambra State.

“It’s not late for some of us in APC in the northern part of the country to identify and commend the heroes of the party who championed the cause of the president and the APC in the South East being the stronghold of the opposition.

“Senator Andy Uba stands very tall in this regard. He is not a latter-day APC member. In fact, he saw the prospect Nigeria has under the APC and defected to the party from PDP in early 2017. He did that because of the hope that the Buhari presidency revived in the country.

“Andy could have easily won his Senatorial Seat had it been he remained in the PDP but he chose to tow the path of truth, which has brighter prospect for Nigeria and he embraced and remained in the APC,” The statement said.

Ali said Senator Uba deserves a place in the APC Hall of Fame for daring the “Pack of Jackals” in the PDP despite holding the influential office of the Chairman Senate Committee on Public Account.

“We watched the electioneering in the South East very keenly and Senator Uba is the only politician who went round and genuinely mobilized people for Buhari, telling them that whosoever would not vote for Buhari shouldn’t bother to vote for him. Of course we also saw the ultimate sacrifice he made by remaining resolute on what he believed in,” The statement added.

Ali said despite losing his Senatorial Seat, the best of Andy Uba is yet to come because of his abiding faith in pursuing the path of peace, development and social justice.

“Losing the Senatorial Seat is not the end of the political journey of Andy Uba. His political future is bright in the APC because I believe the party also saw the ultimate sacrifice he made with some even describing it as a political suicide but he will continue to soar higher and higher under this political dispensation.

“I salute his courage of conviction and his uncommon vision for his people. I believe it’s on people like Andy Uba that the APC will build its fortune and make in-road in the South East,” the statement said.

