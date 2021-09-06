By Modestus Umenzekwe

There is nothing I have not heard against Senator Andy Uba in recent times. To me, it’s an endorsement in politics when other political parties now forgo their campaigns to dwell on the candidate of another political party.

When these hired attack dogs write against Senator Uba and it’s not catching breeze, they resort to cheap blackmail against the All Progressives Congress (APC), his party. All these are attempts to weigh him down. But, can they? Not at all because I haven’t heard that a locomotive train in motion was ever stopped by mere wishes of intending passengers who missed the time of departure. Uba is focused. No distractions!

Shortly after it was said President Muhammadu Buhari would not see Uba as he was against his candidacy in the Anambra 2021 governorship election, he saw Uba in grand style. And I wonder what the originators of such premeditated negative propaganda would be doing.

President Buhari even spoke about Senator Uba and I quote: “I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck. I’m anxious for your success and will closely follow.”

Uba wasn’t alone, as he went with the who is who in APC, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and other governors, to mention but a few. Aside from that, he had mobilized Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emordi, among state lawmakers, to join APC in less than one week of his active engagement of stakeholders. He has already won over hundreds of other categories of people in Anambra State. I intentionally avoided calling Sen. Uba the giant killer because he indeed nailed opposition voices with his tsunami-like political gerrymandering.

And at my ward, in a meeting where I hosted stakeholders in support of Uba the other day, APC party loyalists, including Prof. Paul Orajaka, former vice-chancellor, Anambra State University, Igbariam; Chief Johnbosco Anaedobe, Uga na Uga and Ichie-Ukwu Chiejina Igbokwe from Umuchu, among others, took turns to eulogize the man Uba. I was dumbfounded with their own testimonies, aside from mine, about Uba.

That meeting was tactically strategic for Uba as new plans and ideas on the next move emerged, not without a strong mobilization for Old Aguata, Anambra South in particular and Anambra State people in general to go and register for the voter’s card.

With the endorsement by Aguata people in Sun Newspapers publicly that they are solidly behind Sen. Uba, that everyone in the council area is already working for his success to ensure he emerges the governor of Anambra State come November 6, 2021, the journey is nearer than we had thought.

I was emphatic when I told them that Senator Andy Uba as the APC candidate was not only strategic but the only candidate adopted by Aguata people because of his requisite experience, capacity, connection and sagacity.

That Tuesday, August, 24, 2021, page 9 publication of Sun Newspapers was signed by Aguata Stakeholders and Political Leaders numbering over 40 people including but not limited to Hon. Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, Prof. Paul Orajaka, Rt. Hon. Ikem Uzoezie, Barr. Steve Unachukwu and Chief Oliver Ezeobi, among others.

On Friday, September 3, 2021, Aguata people trooped out to Ekwulobia Stadium to welcome Sen. Uba after a mammoth crowd welcomed him at Amansea border. That gathering cut across party lines and was indeed massive. It was a solidarity march and a statement was made by Aguata people on where they stand without equivocation on 2021 Anambra governorship election.

True to my belief, the Anambra governorship candidate of APC, Uba, arrived Awka, Anambra State capital, on Friday with a declaration that Anambra became liberated the day President Buhari handed the party flag to him in Aso Rock.

Uba said, to prove the benefit of a state “being at the centre,” reconstruction work on the other lane of the dilapidated Enugu-Onitsha Expressway will begin immediately as the Minister of Works and Housing is on his way to flag it off.

Hear the APC candidate speak: “My first assignment is Enugu-Onitsha road. It is impassable. Work will begin on this road today (Friday). That is the essence of being in the centre. The Minister of Works is on his way.”

I didn’t know he equally was a super singer as he broke into praise songs to God Almighty in appreciation for the love upon him and the love shown him by the mammoth crowd who defied rain to wait for his arrival.

I agreed with him that his enemies and naysayers were defeated the day he was handed over the party flag to fly in the November 6 election by President Buhari. Indeed Uba is coming to liberate Anambra State.

I was glad he gave glory to God and appreciates the fact that kings are made by God, not man. I am now praying that some black legs won’t sabotage his hard work. But for us, we are working tirelessly to ensure APC secures victory in the polls. Uba is ready for this battle. Why won’t we support him to actualize it? Why would we rather allow rabble rousers and narcissists the space for more noisy remarks against Uba? Good a thing, they are licking their vomit disappointedly.

•Chief Umenzekwe, known better as Onwa Achina, wrote from Lagos through [email protected]

