From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organization has congratulated members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State for a successful governorship primary held across the 21 LGAs despite initial logistical issues.

He noted that there was delayed movement of materials to wards for accreditation and voting.

This came as Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Saturday evening, called for the postponement of the exercise to Tuesday, June 29, due to the hiccups experienced across the State.

Director-General of the campaign organization, Chief Paul Chukwuma in a statement in Awka, praised the doggedness of APC members who remained patient all through the process.

On the call for the postponement of the primary by Ngige, the Campaign Organization faulted him wondering why the leader of the party in the State will call for a shift of an election that had ended successfully just because the outcome was not going in favour of his preferred candidate.

According to the Campaign organ, this stand by Dr. Chris Ngige lends credence to the rumours going round that he is in cohort with the ruling APGA to support a weak aspirant to emerge as APC candidate in order to pave way for the APGA governorship candidate to have a smooth run.

Chukwuma, also berated those aspirants that alleged irregularities in the primary election for raising false alarms. He noted that all the aspirants were given everything they needed by the Primary Election Committee but some were angry that they could not hijack the whole process hence the resort to blackmail and cheap propaganda.

On the purported outburst of the Publicity Secretary of APC in Anambra State, Okelo Madukaife against the conduct of the primary, the campaign organization cautioned party officials against taking positions that were inimical to the party’s unity.

The statement called on well-meaning members of the APC to maintain confidence in the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led Committee and follow the process of collation currently going on.