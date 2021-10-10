From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has criticized Governor Willie Obiano over the growing level of insecurity in the state.

Uba expressed disappointment over Obiano’s absence from the Southeast governors’ security meeting held in Enugu, considering the number of attacks by gunmen in the past few weeks.

He made the statement while addressing members of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) who defected to the APC.

“A security meeting was held but the man in charge of this state was not there. It shows that he was not interested in solving the security problems in our state”, Uba lamented.

Chairman of APC in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, and the Director-General of Andy Uba Campaign Council, Chief Paul Chukwuma, assisted Uba in receiving the defectors numbering over 2,000.

