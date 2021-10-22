Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has promised to carry everybody along in his government if elected governor of the state.

Uba, who said he felt greatly indebted to the people, considering their massive support, especially their prayers, which helped him to emerge as the standard bearer of the APC, made it clear that he would not let them down if he eventually becomes the governor.

The ex-lawmaker spoke at Community Secondary School, Umueze-Anam in Anambra West and Our Lady’s Catholic Church in Anambra East, respectively, on the second day of his ongoing local government tour of the state.

Director of Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Victor Afam Ogene, in a statement issued to Daily Sun, quoted Uba as saying that it was the “fervent prayers of Ndi Anambra that got him to the point where his candidature is now the most talked about in the state.

“When we began our campaign, no one gave us any chance. Some even resorted to all manner of blackmail, accusing us falsely of what we don’t know about. Some others were so definite that the APC will get no reception in Anambra State. But today, almost everyone in Anambra wants to join the APC. It can only be your prayers that have made this possible,” Uba said.

He described his visit to Anambra East and West Local Government areas as a kind of homecoming, recalling that when he was at the Presidency, he facilitated the appointment of a minister from the area.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government, even as he promised to open up the senatorial zone, which is the food basket of the state, by building efficient road networks in the two local councils.

“Specifically, we shall undertake, as one of our immediate tasks, the construction of a befitting road to connect Nzam, headquarters of Anambra West Local Government Area.

“I wonder how, in this day and age, a local government headquarters is completely cut off and made inaccessible; so, how do workers get to their offices in the council? How do the various communities get to the local government headquarters when they have the need to go there? Yet, these people live close to a brother who has remained on the saddle as governor for close to eight years, from nearby Aguleri, which is only a few minutes away,” Uba lamented.

The APC candidate also promised to explore his contacts with the federal authorities to ensure completion of the Anam-Kogi-Abuja Road, in order to reduce the travel time from the South East to Abuja, the nation’s capital, by three hours.

Director-General of the campaign council, Sir Paul Chukwuma, while speaking at the two events, told the ecstatic crowd that the time to get it right politically for the Igbo nation is the opportunity offered by the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

Apparently taking a swipe at the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the APC DG stated that Uba does not claim to be all knowing, but instead believes in harnessing the innovative spirit of Ndi Anambra to jointly move the state forward.

Although Soludo’s name was not mentioned in the statement, it quoted the APC campaign DG as calling some persons “Professors know all and do nothing.”

