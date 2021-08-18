From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has expressed readiness to pacify the aggrieved aspirants that participated in the June 26 party primaries against him.

While some of the aggrieved aspirants have defected to contest on the ticket of other political parties, one of them, Dr. George Moghalu, has dragged the party to court.

However, speaking on the sideline after the inauguration of the Anambra Governorship National Campaign Committee, Senator Uba urged them to join the winning team, expressing confidence that with the calibre of members in the committee, he was already coasting to victory.

“I want to thank everybody, including the Governors that are here, the Deputy Senate President, and Deputy Speaker. I want to tell you that today is the restoration of Anambara State. Anambara State, from today, will be a different state, and seeing the people that are here will tell you that we have already won the election.

“We are going to do our work. We will go through all the local governments and wards to make sure that we take our message to them. And secondly, we will bring those that contested with me; we will go and plead with them to come and work with me. It will be one victory for everybody,” he said.

Also reacting to the plans to bring the aggrieved aspirants under one umbrella, the chairman of the Anambra National Campaign Committee, Governor Hope Uzodimma promised to explore all the party’s conflict resolution mechanisms.

“For the aggrieved aspirants, of course, usually the case after such exercise, is that there will be people who are aggrieved; people who will express one form of disappointment or the other, but as usual, the party has internal mechanism for resolving such issues.

“Going forward, I think we will deploy that mechanism to ensure that everybody is carried along, and we will do a very united campaign for the victory we are looking for,” he promised.