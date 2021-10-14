Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, has welcomed the deputy governor of the state, Dr Nkem Okeke, into the party.

Okeke was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja by Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the APC’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Director of Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Victor Afam Ogene, in a statement, said that Uba was confident that Okeke would join forces with him to reposition Anambra if elected governor.

“The Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO) has welcomed the Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Nkem Okeke, into its fold.

“Dr. Okeke joined the APC this evening after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the APC’s Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was joined by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign.

“We heartily welcome our deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, an intellectual of no mean standing who has over the years striven to steer the ship of Anambra state from the parochialism and maladministration which his principal, Governor Willie Obiano, has foisted on the state.

“For several years, Dr. Okeke remained the only sane voice of reason in Government House, Awka, thus before long he was easily sidelined by Governor Obiano.

“For taking this patriotic step, in the face of daunting personal discomfort, this generation of Ndi Anambra, and indeed Anambra children yet unborn, would remember the name, Dr. Nkem Okeke, as one who rejected the accoutrements of high office and elected to align with the people”, Ogene said in the statement.

