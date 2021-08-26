Political leaders in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, have rallied support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 6 election, Senator Andy Uba.

The stakeholders in a communiqué after their meeting in Ekwulobia, headquarters of the council area, endorsed Uba’s candidature, describing him as having the capacity to reconnect the state to the centre.

The group, Aguata Stakeholders and Political Leaders, ratified its decision to support Uba with 40 signatures of stakeholders collated from every ward and political unit that make up the local government area.

They urged Uba not to be deterred by any form of propaganda, vowing to mobilize every resource at their disposal to ensure his victory in the poll. “Stakeholders and political leaders in Aguata LGA, after a critical review of political developments in the state ahead of Anambra governorship election, and after a critical appraisal of governorship candidates of different political parties participating in the election, unanimously endorse the candidature of Senator Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our endorsement does not hinge on any form of inducement. We consider a lot of factors, which include ability to link the state to the central government; past antecedents, as well as his developmental initiative, as contained in the campaign manifesto.

“Besides endorsing his candidature, we also wish to reinstate our resolve to stake our resources in rallying support for him across Anambra State,” the group stated.