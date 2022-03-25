Fast rising singer, Patrick Anebi aka Street Apostle has emerged the United Nations’ Peace Ambassador.

He was presented, alongside others, with ambassador for peace certificates at the Universal Peace Federation ceremony held in Lagos on February 18, 2022.

The Youth Ambassadors Peace project is aimed at promoting and supporting the role of young people in peace building activities that contribute to living together in dignity through a network of specifically trained young people, who strengthen the presence and promote the values of the Council of Europe in conflict zones and communities.

Anebi, who hails from Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, runs and co-manages an NGO, Supreme Family Entertainment International Initiative (SFEII) with his wife. The NGO, which aims at providing social development and humanitarian services, has sponsored the education of over 50 pupils in primary and secondary schools in Badagry, Lagos.