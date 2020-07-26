Okwe Obi, Abuja

Kinsmen of late former Minister of Workers and Housing, and chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, have rejected the candidature of Edo State Governor Godswin Obaseki, who is seeking reelection on the platform of PDP, for not picking his running mate from Esan.

The kinsmen under the umbrella of Coalition of Esan Development Forum, also accused Obaseki of reducing the monthly subvention of Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma from N234 million to N90 million, making it difficult for the institution to pay salaries regularly.

In a statement yesterday by its spokesman, Kenneth Edewele, they lampooned the endorsement of Obaseki by the Association of Esan Professionals, stressing that the endorsement was fueled by personal political ambition rather than collective good of the region.