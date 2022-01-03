As part of the preparation for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), holding in Cameroon, President of Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Supporters Club (ANFASSC), Abayomi Ogunjimi and a couple of members stormed Garoua, Cameroon ahead of the tournament.

The president, who went as part of the advance team that will the check facilities that will be used by his members, was happy with what he saw and said Cameroon is ready to host the continent

“I had to visit Garoua ahead of time to meet with our members and plan on how to strategies ahead of the Nations Cup and also look at the accommodations and transportation arrangement for our members.”

“The visit was very timely in that it helped me to make proper arrangements and also meet with the chairman of ANFASSC in Cameroon, Chief Kenneth Chukwuma, who was quite elated that Cameroon is hosting the continent and that the Super Eagles will not be short of support.”

The president also visited the stadium where the Super Eagles will be playing their matches, saying it is one of the best facilities in Africa.