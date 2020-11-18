Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club (ANFSC) was Saturday in Benin honoured as Soccer Ambassador by the organisers of Miss Football Nigeria, which held in Benin over the weekend.

Abayomi Ogunjimi was honoured by the group for his massive contributions towards the development of the round leather game in Nigeria.

“I have known Bonfrere (Ogunjimi) since my playing days and his contributions to Nigerian football can not be overstated, I am happy with the new innovations he is bringing into football supportership in Nigeria, he has taken the game to the next level,” stated Augustine Eguavoen, Technical director of the Nigerian Football Federation while presenting the award to Ogunjimi.

Ogunjimi dedicated the award to the members of ANFSC whom he described as very supportive in rebranding supporters club in Nigeria.