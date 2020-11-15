The National President of Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters club (ANFSC), Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi, has described the unfortunate result that the Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded at home against visiting Sierra Leone in Benin as a sad one.

The supporter’s club boss called on Nigerians to accept the apology tendered by the Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa, on behalf of the team.

He said: “It is purely football, you lose, win or draw, what happened in Benin, yesterday, is what makes football fun. Unfortunately, we were on the receiving end. We need to accept the apologies of the team and the federation.”

He urged the Super Eagles to look beyond the apologies over what happened in Benin and grab the maximum point in the return leg against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

“The fans will forget about the sour result if Sierra Leone is beaten at their backyard come Tuesday,” he added.