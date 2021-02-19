The Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club has launched their new logo and new season jersey.

The logo was launched by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and former Nigeria basketball team, D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji at a colourful ceremony held at the ANFSC headquarters in Surulere, Lagos Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, National President of the body now renamed Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club, ANFASSC Abayomi Ogunjimi said the body is set to digitalize its operations to carry along multitudes of Nigerian sports supporters both home and in diaspora.

“We want to take football and other sports supporting in Nigeria to a greater height by going digital,” begins Ogunjimi popularly known as ‘Bonfrere’.

“ANFASSC is ready to expand the scope of our activities to carry along all lovers and supporters of Nigerian sports all over the world by cheering, motivating and encouraging all our sportstars in good and bad times.

“We will continue to give maximum support to the Super Eagles which is the foremost Nigerian brand and also extend such support to other sports to help our athletes and sports stars to win more laurels for the country.”

In his own remarks, coach Rohr commended the ANFASSC initiative and expressed his regrets at not having the supporters club and fans to cheer the Eagles in their last home game against Sierra Leone late last year.

The Eagles blew away a four-goal lead to settle for a disappointing 4-4 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against The Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State in November.

“The ANFASSC is a good initiative. What I like about the name is ‘authentic’ because you are the real supporters of the Eagles team.

“With the supporters, what happened in Benin when we scored four goals and ended the game 4-4 will not have happened because when the players are tired the supporters club help the boys forge on.

“We hope to have the supporters back in the stadium when the world overcomes the pandemic,” Rohr said.