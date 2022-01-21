From Gyang Bere, Jos

Ifanyone had told the traditional ruler of Irigwe, Bassa Local Government, Plateau State, Ronku Aka, that he would one day be a victim of his people’s anger or a subject of their brutal attack, he would certainly rebuke the fellow for prophesying doom against his throne.

Until a few days ago, the paramount ruler, who is also a reverend gentleman, had always felt secured with his people and confident he was discharging his duties as satisfactorily as possible.

But things changed dramatically for the worst. He was confronted with the reality that he was no longer on the side of his people. A source told Daily Sun that a few days ago, youth from Irigwe decided to let off their frustration on the traditional ruler.

“They stormed his palace and vandalized his property, including setting ablaze some vehicles parked there. The paramount ruler was only lucky to have escaped from the rage of the irate young men,” said the source.

At the time of writing the report, the whereabouts of the traditional ruler was not publicly known. It was, however, gathered that he was hale and hearty but was only out of public view so as to give room for frayed nerves to calm down.

Another source said the monarch has always been a man of peace: “He has always used his position to preach for peaceful co-existence between the native and Fulani settlers in the community. He always cautioned his subjects against taking the law into their hands and against any form of reprisal on the Fulani in their midst.

“His position, to calm nerves and seek peace, has continued to make sense to his people until the recent tragic attack on the community on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, which left several people dead.”

Genesis of attacks

Since 2001, Irigwe have suffered intermittent attacks from suspected herders and their accomplices. The attacks, both at night and some, in broad daylight, are often traceable to disputes pertaining to farmlands grazed and damaged by the herders’ cattle.

The attacks, over the years, claimed scores of innocent lives, displaced hundreds and destroyed properties of inestimable value. In fact, many members of the community have fled and relocated to distant lands for fear of the unknown.

One of such attacks took place on Saturday, July 30, 2021. It lasted for days, stretching to Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Over 70 people were reportedly killed while an estimated 2,500 houses were razed down or vandalized by the attackers.

But the January 11 was the last straw that broke the Carmel’s back. Irigwe youth watched in tears as their beloved ones and friends, including spouses were wrapped and lowered into mass graves.

Reaction

National President, Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Ezekiel Bini, described the attack on the monarch as most unfortunate. He said the identities of those behind the attack were yet to be established, wondering why their youth should attack a man of peace:

“We have set up a committee to investigate the incident and identify those who carried out the attack on the paramount ruler. We are yet to know the reason behind the attack. But we shall certainly get to that eventually.

“The traditional ruler has been doing his best with regards to addressing the violent attacks that have killed dozens of our people. He has been talking with the state government and with all the relevant authorities on the way forward, on how to ensure a lasting peace in the affected area.

“As we speak, the paramount ruler is not in the palace. He has gone to where he can be safe. We will investigate to uncover those behind the act.”

MACBAN condemns attack, denies responsibility

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) also condemned the attack on Irigwe. Its state chairman, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, said: “We condemn the said attack. We, however, frown at the allegation against our people, accusing the Fulani in the area of carrying out the attack.

“We see this allegation by IDA Publicity Secretary, Malison David and people like him as absolute falsehood.

“It is worrisome that whenever Irigwe people are attacked or killed, they are quick to shift the blame on us. We challenge both the Irigwe people and any other person to prove their assertion against our people.”

Military to the rescue

The situation in the affected area has since attracted the attention of troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), who deployed officers to protect the affected area. Its Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, said:

“Troops of OPSH were notified of an attack on the palace of Mbra Ngwe Irigwe the paramount ruler of Irigwe land of Bassa Local Government, Plateau State. The attack was carried out by irate youths suspected to be Irigwe youth of Bassa LG. Troops of OPSH have been mobilised to the scene to ensure law and order.”