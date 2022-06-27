From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Christopher Odia, who was abducted, yesterday, morning at Ikabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has been found dead.

Director of Social Communications Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, announced this in a statement last night.

“With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning 26th June 2022 at about 6.30am in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State.

“Until his death, Fr Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School, Jattu. He was aged 41. May his soul rest in peace”, the statement said, adding that “burial arrangements will be announced by the Diocese later.”

It was learnt that the priest was preparing to go for Mass when the gunmen stormed his residence and abducted him into the bush.

During the shooting, a Mass server and a member of the local vigilante were shot dead while another vigilante member sustained serious injuries.

Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Gabriel Dunia, who spoke to Daily Sun on phone, described the incident as “sad one because the local security that went after them, two have died. One of them, a mass server, the other a member of the vigilante group who ran after the kidnappers.

“The situation is very riotous, the vigilante people are very angry, am on my way now to the army in Nikoho. The Fulani, the two arrested now are with the army,” Dunia said.

It was gathered that one of the shot vigilante member was rushed to a hospital at Auchi where he was referred to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment before he died.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of the community, Bramah Alegeh, who confirmed the development, said efforts are on to get the Catholic priest released.

He said the police and the army in collaboration with local vigilante are combing the bush to ensure his release.