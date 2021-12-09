From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Anger and disappointment can best describe the mood at St Paul’s Anglican Church Chinatown Enugu following the destruction of an ongoing four classroom block at the church premises by the Enugu state government.

The four classroom block which is a project of the church to enhance facilities in the church’s primary school inside the church premises was said to have been demolished late Wednesday morning on the orders of the Executive Chairman of Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Chief Ikeje Asogwa, for no just cause.

According to an eye-witness and one of workers on site who pleaded anonymity, the ENSUBEB boss “stormed the church premises with hired thugs and armed policemen in three Hilux Jeeps and a bus to pull down the four classroom block.”

Lamenting the destruction, the Vicar of the church, Rev. Canon Jerry Igwe expressed surprise at the action of the state government through the eons UB chairman.

He wondered how government could come to the church compound and destroy the church project being executed with the contributions of the worshippers including the poor artisans and widows.

An elder of the church who could not hold his anger said, “What manner of leaders are we raising, how can a man in government come into the church compound and perform this dastardly act without fear or respect to God.

“Think of the huge amount of money that have been put into this building the Asogwa of a man destroyed on the claims that the school should not exist side by side with the government school which was originally built and owned by the church but is now under the control of the state government.

”Instead of relinquishing the school to it’s original owners Mr. Asogwa is busy destroying the efforts of the church in providing quality education which his board is supposed to promote. Is it because it’s Anglican Church? Can Mr. Asogwa try such a barbaric act in Roman Catholic Church Compound being a Roman Catholic himself?”

Meanwhile, what could have been a massive protest yesterday by the Anglican Diocese of Enugu against government over the ENSUBEB boss action was averted by the quick intervention of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who allegedly pleaded with Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma to stay action and allow him handle the matter as he was out of the state.

