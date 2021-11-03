From Gyang Bere, Jos

There was pandemonium in Jos, yesterday, when the body of a 33-year-old David Atimbi Adi was mistakingly exchange with another at Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) in Jos.

Trouble started when family members of the deceased from Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State stormed the hospital with buses to convey the body for burial but discovered that the corpse was not at the mortuary.

The deceased family sealed the entrance into the hospital which created commotion, thereby causing heavy gridlock; demanding the management of the hospital to provide the corpse.

It was gathered that the body was deposited at the hospital last Thursday but were disappointed when the corpse was not found in the morgue.

A brother to the deceased, Paul Atimbi, who spoke with newsmen said they had gone to BUTH mortuary only to discover that the body was not in the mortuary. A

It was gathered that the body was released to a different family last Monday and was buried at Mista Ali in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Management of the hospital after intensive pressure went to the village and exhumed the decomposed body which was handed over to the legitimate family.

BUTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Stephen Anzaku, blamed the mortician on duty for mislabelling of the body.

