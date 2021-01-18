From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Residents of Koluama 1 community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have expressed their anger over an oil spill that has threatened aquatic lives in the area.

It was leant that the spill occurred at the weekend along the creeks and waterways from damaged pipes at the Funiwa oil field, off the coast of the state.

Some residents said the spill spread across over four kilometres resulting in the death of fishes and other aquatic lives and that it threatened the source of livelihood of the community.