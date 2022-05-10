From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Members of the Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau campaign team have decried the current efforts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State to disregard the principle of senate automatic ticket for former governors

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central in the Senate, had met with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje a few days ago, where it was reportedly resolved that he return to the senate.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

However, while Shekarau returned home assured of his ticket and the backing of the governor, events in the last few days have turned out differently.

So far two strong chieftains of the party, A A Zaura and Senator Bashir Lado have purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms for the same position in defiance to the principle of automatic ticket

A statement posted by Sule Yau Sule, the spokesperson of Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Tuesday explained their bitterness

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that “It was directed by the APC national chairman that all former governors who wish to return to Senate be given an automatic seat due to their experience and exposure which will serve as an asset in the red chamber.

“This was what transpired in Gombe and Kebbi States where only Sen Danjuma Goje and Sen Adamu Alliero purchased the forms,” he stated

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

,” In Kano, last Sunday, His Excellency Senator Ibrahim Shekarau obtain his form. Surprisingly, and in flagrant defiance of the national chairman order, we discovered the receipt below indicating two more personalities were directed to obtain the same form, on whose directive?” he stated in anger.

in the meantime, Shekarau and the members of his Advisory Council are currently in a crucial meeting.

It is believed that the outcome of the meeting may include ditching the All Progressives Congress for another political party.