Magnus Eze, Enugu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National president of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, has come under attacks over comment that the north will retain the presidency beyond 2023.

Bodejo who spoke at the weekend categorically told southerners, particularly the South East and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, believed to be jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to forget it.

However, the Concerned Fulani Leaders Forum disowned Bodejo who they claimed lacked the mandate and moral standing to speak for the Fulani.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by Muhammad Musa Bawa (Manman) in Sabin Garin Nabordo, Bauchi State, the Forum slammed Bodejo for attempting to arrogate to himself the power of Nigerians to determine who leads them.

“Bello Bodejo’s statement is unfortunate and repulsive in all ramifications. For one, he lacks the mandate and credibility to speak on behalf of the Fulani.

“On the issue of 2019 he raised, no one can arrogate to himself the power to decide who should lead or aspire to lead the country. The generality of the Nigerian people will take that crucial decision. Only a charlatan like Bello Bodejo, masquerading as a leader would make such sweeping statements credited to him. The way and manner he spoke suggest he is out to play God, which speak to the creeping-in of early signs of schizophrenia expressed in infantile behaviours.”

Similarly, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Bodejo neither spoke for the north nor for the millions of progressive people scattered in the middle-belt.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Chuks Ibegbu warned those who believe Nigeria belonged to them to desist from self-delusion, emphasising that the Nigeria of today was not the Nigeria of old.

Even though the Ohanaeze believes that restructuring was the solution to the nation’s problems, Ibegbu stated that it is the turn of the Igbo to produce Nigeria’s next president.

“He’s speaking for himself and not for the north; he’s not God that’ll decide the future; 2023 is still far off, so, why’s he talking about 2023 when we’re in 2019. Besides, those of them that are under the illusion that this country belongs to them are making a very great mistake. The country belongs to everybody and everybody has the right to aspire for any post. Now, the north has had their fair share of the political power; the Southwest and South-south have had their own share. It’s only the Southeast, the Igbo, that haven’t produced executive president, but that’s not the issue.

“Ordinarily, competence, merit should prevail over where somebody comes from. We’ve been having turn-by-turn presidency since the second republic. So, it’s not when it’s our turn that somebody will begin to talk rubbish, inconsequential things. Even though we want peace and unity of this country, peace and unity is predicated on justice and fair play, political, economic, social justice. Nobody should arrogate to himself that authority or power to say how the nation’s political permutation should go. Now, all other zones have had their first share except the Southeast. So, it’s very germane that the Southeast should have the next president.”

Also, a professor of Political Science and former Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Elochukwu Amaucheazi described the comment as diversionary.

The main issue at the moment, he said, is the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging President Buhari’s victory.

“All these things, whether 2023 or Atiku’s nationality, are to divert attention.”

Also reacting, Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, lamented that the country has deteriorated to the lowest ebb that cattle breeders now determine her political future.

He told Daily Sun that the comment was a confirmation that the country is sinking and gradually dying a natural death.

“We have seen what we have brought to ourselves; and it is only God that can take us out of this low situation. The implication is that Nigeria is sinking and dying. You know that when a country is dying, it does not die like a human being. It dies gradually. Those ominous signs to indicate that Nigeria is dying gradually are things like this. Only God can safe this country from sinking deeper into the pit. It is really a shame,” he said.

Asked if Nigerians should treat it with levity, he replied: “If you think that cattle rearers should just talk on such sensitive issue without backing, you must be deceiving yourself. The Yoruba says that when you see a butterfly dancing on top of water, there must be a drummer under the river.”

Former minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia said the only way to safeguard the country is to allow the presidency to return to the south in 2023.

“If they want this country to disintegrate, then let them make good their statement. The unity of this country is pivoted on rotation of power. The federation is not by force. You can conveniently get seven countries out of Nigeria. If they want Oduduwa Republic to go; Biafra to go; Niger Delta to go; Middle Belt to go; let them make good their statement. Nobody is going to be forced to stay under anybody’s rulership. Power must rotate. In 2023, if they think the country will remain under bondage, let’s see how it goes,” Onyia, who is also a leader of the PDP, said