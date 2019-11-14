Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has rejected the purported suspension of the State Chairman of the party, Mr Anselm Ojezua by the National Working Committee.

The State Assistant Secretary of the party, Mr Ikhuenobe Anthony, yesterday in a statement, described the decision of the NWC as “bias, considering the speed by which it accepted the unconstitutional attempt by some misguided renegade members of the State Working Committee to remove the State Chairman from office without recourse to the State Executive Committee.

“In any case, the State Executive Committee of the party in Edo State had met on November 12, 2019 and passed a vote of implicit confidence on the Chairman, Anselm Ojezua.

“Nothing was done to authenticate the signatories to the infamous document relied on by the officers concerned. Having accepted the charade presented to them, they tried to shroud their shameful act in a garb of fairness by purporting to set up a fact-finding panel. This raises very strong doubts whether in fact, a meeting of the NWC actually took place,” the statement said.

It recalled the issues relating to Edo State House of Assembly and called on Nigerians particularly members of his party across the country to disregard the purported suspensions and the “contrived fallacies that led to them.”

Citing relevant sections of the APC Constitution, Ikhuenobe urged the party’s National leadership to recuse itself from any matter concerning Edo State and allow the National Working Committee of the party to attend to the issues and matters raised.