Outrage and wild condemnations have trailed the attack on St Francis’ Catholic Church in Owa-luwa area of Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State which left scores of worshippers killed.

The incident occurred in the course of Sunday Mass in Owo township, homestead of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Though there was no official statement to confirm the number of victims, it was learnt that the casualty figure included several helpless children. Many also sustained various degrees of injuries.

Some residents of the town attributed the incident to explosion, claiming that an explosive device exploded during the church service. The claim was, however, proved wrong in a video which went viral on the social media where some worshipers were seen in the pool of their own blood after being shot by the suspected bandits.

The state Police command has deployed anti-bomb squad to Owo.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) yesterday, said the squad comprises officers of the Explosive Ordinance Device Unit of the state police command. He said efforts were being intensified to arrest those who perpetrated the devilish act.

How we were attacked –Rev. Fr. Abayomi

One of the priests that officiated the Mass, Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, said the attack was well planned as members of the church were not aware of their presence till the attack was carried out.

He said the attackers struck as Mass was about to end. “We were about to round off the service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles. We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Director, Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Fr Augustine Ikwu, has dismissed reports that priests and bishops of the Church were kidnapped as untrue.

According to reports in the media, bandits killed worshippers and kidnapped a priest.

However, in a letter circulating on twitter last night by the Director of Communications at Catholic Diocese of Ondo, all the Priests and Bishop in the parish are safe and none was kidnapped as reported.

“We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost to this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen.

“The Bishop appeals that we remain calm, be law abiding and pray for peace and normalcy to return to our community, state and country.”

Nigeria shall never give in to evil, wicked people – Buhari

Reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari, described the killing as heinousand vowed that no matter what, the country woul never give in to evil and wicked people.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

It’s a black Sunday in Owo –Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the “vile and satanic attack” was a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state,” the governor who had to cut short his party’s national assignment in Abuja to visit Owo immediately said.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, we shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals,” he said.

It’s barbaric, wicked -Osun

Osun State Government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the was totally barbaric, wicked and an act of unprovoked aggression against innocent people.

“It is both mean and inhumane to turn the sacred sanctuary of a church to a killing field on a Sunday morning.”

It stated that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola expressed sympathy to the families of those killed in the attack, and especially to the Catholic Diocese of Ondo and the government of Ondo State, adding “we are also assuring Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the government of Ondo State of our support in any and every way possible.”

Perpetrators must be exposed – Kalu

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, also expressed shock and sadness.

Lamenting the ugly incident, which he described as evil and sinful, he called on security agencies to deploy their skills in fishing out the perpetrators.

The former governor admonished appropriate authorities to strengthen the security framework of the country for the sake of peace and unity.

In a statement, he said all hands must be on deck to stop killings by terrorists across the country.

“I am devastated and shocked over the attack on St. Francis Church, Owo leading to the death of many people with others injured. It is a wicked, evil and sinful act. This is too much to bear.

“It is a black Sunday. The perpetrators must be exposed and brought to book.

“I urge security agencies to commence full scale investigations in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act and avoid recurrence.”

He commiserated with the government and people of the state while praying to God to grant the departed souls eternal bliss.

Kalu also conveyed his condolences to the Catholic community especially the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo and wished hospitalized victims quick recovery.

Gani Adams condemns attack

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams said the attack is not only ungodly, but capable of threatening the foundation and existence of Nigeria.

He described its perpetrators as evil, saying they have sinned against God and should be ready to face the wrath of the most high God.

Expressing concern on the spate of insecurity across the country, the Yoruba generalissimo insisted that the Federal Government had failed in its efforts to secure the country, wondering why it has become a crime to go the church to worship.

He challenged the Federal Government to rise to its responsibility, begin thorough investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Investigation into the Owo Catholic bomb attack should not be swept under the carpet. Those that carried out the attack are not ghosts, they must be apprehended immediately.”

Attack declaration of war -Yoruba group

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), said the attack is a declaration of war against the Yoruba people

Prof Banji Akintoye, leader of the apex body for Yoruba self-determination and self-preservation movement, in a statement by the Communications Secretary, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, enjoined Governor Aketedolu, who is the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, to declare an emergency on the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state with immediate effect.

“Today, we have all been encircled, most especially, in Lagos. For herdsmen to have the effrontery of bombarding a church in Yorubaland to kill shows that we are now in a realistic danger.

“My urgent advise to Governor Akeredolu is to pick up the gauntlet and declare an emergency against the activities of all Fulani herdsmen in the state with immediate effect. We have now been taken for granted. We need not pretend anymore. We must demand unanimously, an exit from Nigeria. We the Yoruba people cannot live in the same country with characters whose idea of common citizenship in Nigeria is to brutalise, subjugate and even exterminate us.”

CAN, PDP condemn attack

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned the attack as sad, wrong, condemnable, outrageous, unacceptable and satanic.

Its President, Rev’d Samson Ayokunle, in a statement issued on his behalf by his Media Assistant, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, reiterated its quest for a total overhaul of the security architecture of Nigeria, with a request that President Muhammadu Buhari stops recycling of criminals and terrorists in the name of de-radicalising programme insisting that the programme is counterproductive.

“This menace of insecurity has gotten out of hands and is embarrassingly sore. Criminals are operating with impunity all over the country and unfortunately our government appears to be so busy with the 2023 general election that it has no time for the unending killings in the country.

“What legacy is the government and those who are the managers of our security architecture leaving behind for the unborn generations? We are praying for the government and the security agencies to get it right before it will be too late.

“If the Federal government is not interested in the state Police, what efforts are being put in place to arrest this unpleasant situation?”

He, thus called on the governors to meet with the president to find the lasting solution to these killings, insisting that issuing mere press statements of condemnations and what looks like empty threat is apparently not a way out of it.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it was alarmed that terrorists invaded a church service, kill worshipers and left unchallenged.

“President Buhari and his government has irretrievably failed in the primary purpose of government which is to provide security and welfare for its citizens. This president has completely abdicated his duties, become numb to daily reports of killings, abductions and kidnappings by terrorists and remain absent when our nation needed him most.

“It is now crystal clear that President Buhari is incapable, incompetent and does not possess the capacity and integrity to hold office as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is a failed leader and history will not be kind to him and his administration for his abysmal failure in office.”

CBCN tasks FG

Following the attack, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has lamented that nowhere is safe in the country.

Its President and Archbishop-Elect of Owerri Archdiocese, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, in a statement, said he received the news with great shock and sadness.

While calling on government to hunt down the attackers and bring them to book, Ugorji added that if government failed to act decisively on such a grave matter, it would be encouraging the descent of anarchy on the nation.

“It should rise to its primary responsibility of securing the life and property of its citizens. The world is watching us! Above all, God is also watching us.

Go donate blood, NMA tell Nigerians

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has asked Nigerians to quickly proceed to hospitals housing victims of Owo Catholic church attack for the purpose of donating blood and other helps needed to resuscitate the injured.

The Association also directed doctors in Ondo State and the environs to mobilize themselves to participate in the treatment of the injured.

Its President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, in a statement, condemned the inhuman and barbaric.

He said: “We received with sadness the news of the wanton killing of innocent Nigerians and abduction of some citizens at Owo in Ondo State by yet to be identified gunmen.”

The Association called for quick intervention by the Federal and State Governments and security agencies to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in every part of this nation.