Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The Anglican Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Rev. Justus Mogekwu, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by President Muhammadu Buhari to rig the 2023 elections with the recent free visa policy.

According to him, the free visa policy would pave the way for the northern region to garner massive votes from non-Nigerians in the 2023 election.

He also accused the Presidency of scheming to colonise Southern Nigeria. The cleric, who spoke to Daily Sun in Asaba, yesterday, expressed worries about recent developments that bordered on security and welfare of southern Nigeria, particularly the alleged killings of persons by faceless hoodlums and disguised armed bandits.

“One of such concerns is the case of travel restrictions introduced by the Buhari’s administration eight months ago on the premise of encouraging free movement of Africans within Africa. Nigerians of goodwill are still bewildered by the offer by the Buhari administration to open the floodgates of our borders to immigrants of all nationalities to flock into Nigeria,” he said.

The Anglican Bishop stressed that “the Chadians, the Malians, Nigerians and all Fulani herdsmen, who have been refused entry into saner West African countries, were allowed entry by the Buhari government, and wondered the economic importance the pastoralists would serve the country, if not to swell the demography of the Hausa/Fulani oligarchy, to colonise southern Nigeria and enslave the rest of us.”