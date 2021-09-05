From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema. Rt. Revd Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku has called fervent prayers in all Churches of the Diocese for the safe release of the Chancellor of the Diocese Justice Nnenna Oti from her abductors .

Justice Oti who was a former Chief Judge of Abia State and currently the Chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State was abducted on Saturday at Orlu in Imo State while on her way to Anambra State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Prelate called on member of parishes under the Diocese to commence an intercessory prayers for the safe release of the Chancellor of the Diocese from her kidnappers .

The Bishop who disclosed that her abductors have already made contact with the Diocese urged members of the Diocese to pray fervently for her release.

Oparaojiaku while praying God to touch the heart of her kidnappers to release her, expressed hope that God will see her through in the hands of her captors.

When contacted the Spokesman of the Imo state Police command ,CSP Michael Abattam who promised to find out details could not do so as at press time .