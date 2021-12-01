From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anglican Bishop of Offa Diocese in Kwara State, Olusola Akanbi, has lamented the rising level of poverty, insecurity and corruption in Nigeria.

He said the ugly trends, if not quickly checked, might take the country to a point of no return.

Akanbi spoke during the ordination ceremony of the Diocese of Aguata at the Cathedral Church of Saint John, Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State where seven ordinands were made deacons and one deacon priested by the Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Samuel Ezeofor.

The prelate, while expressing sadness over the high rate of corruption, kidnappings, insecurity and poverty, called on the governments, at all levels, to take urgent remedial actions to address the issues.

This is even as Ezeofor charged the clerics to accept the holy scriptures as revealing all things necessary for eternal salvation through faith in Jesus Christ.

He reminded them of the need to accept the discipline of the church in addition to giving due respect to those in authority.

Ezeofor urged the priests to be diligent in prayer and reading the scripture in addition to deepening their faith in the gospel against error.

Two of the newly ordained, Chibuzor Anene and Onuora Chinedu, who thanked God for using Ezeofor to elevate them in His vineyard, promised to use their position to promote peace and unity in the society.

