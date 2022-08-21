From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Western Izon, Rt. Rev. Victor Ebilade Okporu has stressed the need for government at all levels, corporate organisations and well meaning individuals to build the capacity of citizens especially the less privilege.

He said human capacity was very imperative for growth and development of the society at large.

The cleric gave the admonition while delivering a sermon during the third year memorial service of Mrs. Magdalene Zipuamere Egukawhore at St. Matthew Anglican Church, Patani, Delta State.

The memorial service was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah; as well as Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State who was also represented by the Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, among other dignitaries.

Bishop Okporu who spoke through Venerable Simeon E. O. Ariye, Cathedral Supervisor, on the topic: ‘The Greatest Gifts’ admonished Christians to imbibe qualities of a child by being humble, and reconcile with everyone.

He extolled the qualities of his departed Egukawhore whom he described as an exceptionally virtuous woman who had left good legacy and impacted positively on the lives of all those who came in contact with her during her lifetime.

In a remark, son of the Egukawhore, Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore said his departed mother left behind a moral shoe too big to fill, adding that the annual remembrance was to immortalise her legacies.

He promised to key into the call for human capital development and support for the less-privileged citizens raised by the officiating clergyman.