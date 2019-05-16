Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Nsukka, Rev. Aloysius Agbo, has commended the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba for repositioning the institution.

Bishop Agbo made the remark in Nsukka, yesterday, during a farewell dinner party organised by the diocese in honour of the outgoing VC, whose tenure ends on June 14.

He said Ozumba’s administration has sustained moral rectitude, peace, academic excellence, quantity research output, human resources development and staff welfare.

“Ozumba worked gallantly as solider of Christ to re-position and place the university on the world map, through quality teaching, learning research and innovations.

“Today, UNN is ranked as number one university in Nigeria by Google Scholar Citation repeatedly for the past four years,” he said.

The bishop described Ozumba as humble, God- fearing and big blessing to humanity, adding that was why gaining admission into the university and graduating during his administration had been on merit.

“The diocese organised this send off to honour and recognise your good work, so that whosever will succeed you will emulate your good example.”

Agbo prayed God to reward Ozumba with higher appointment having performed well as VC in UNN by restoring the dignity of man as well touching the lives of many people positively.