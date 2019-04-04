David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Mbamili, Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State, yesterday, described the just concluded general elections as below standard.

The bishop said the elections have come and gone, but the psychological torture and trauma its outcome left in the hearts of Nigerians would take time to go away.

Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Henry Okeke, while speaking with newsmen at the Bishop’s Court, Umuikwu Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area of the state, said his people were disappointed with the conduct of the election.

Bishop Okeke, who described Nigerian democracy as just “graduating only from kindergarten to the primary” also said “the Nigerian democracy, going by the number of lives lost during the elections, the money bag intimidation, ballot boxes snatching, vote destruction and all manner of unruly things, that took place during the elections could only be rated as below standard.

He said: “Some of the things that define democracy in Nigeria are killings, vote buying and, more embarrassingly, the last minute postponement of the election, elections declaration as inconclusive where rigging becomes difficult.

“The elections in Nigeria have come and gone, but, we are still going through the psychological torture and trauma. There are so many regrets, killings, cancellations here and there, declarations as inconclusive here and there, these do not make for good democratic practice. It has affected the image of the country, and we will continue to live painfully with it until we find help.”