Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Bishop of the Makurdi Anglican Diocese, Bishop Nathan Nyom, has stressed the need for Nigerian Christians to be more Christlike in all their dealings.

The clergyman stated this while speaking at the 34th Anniversary of the Evangelist Lydia Idoko owned Faith Women Fellowship Ministry and dedication of the ministry’s National Headquarters Auditorium held last Saturday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Nyom posited that if the nation’s legal system were strong enough, many church leaders in Nigeria would have been in jail.

Bishop Nyom maintained that moderate Christians in Western countries are more honest than most persons in Nigeria who spend most of their time in the Church.

He however extoled the prayerful, honest and selfless virtues of Late Justice Alhassan Idoko, a former Chief Judge of Benue State and husband to Evangelist Lydia Idoko, noting that the state was lucky to have such a man as the chief judge.

The Anglican Bishop described the Christianity of Nigerians to be about 1000 meters wide and only one inch deep.

He also lamented that the bad reputation of Nigerians abroad has constituted an impediment to the growth of businesses in the country, as many foreigners have decided not to invest in the country due to the high corruption rate.

Bishop Nyom recalled a situation where a German investor would have invested in the health sector, that would’ve been beneficial to the people, but declined the offer due to the high rate in corruption in the country.

Bishop Nyom himself, a friend of the Idoko family, thanked friends of the Idoko family, for not abandoning the family despite the death of the head of the household many years back.

Earlier in her welcome address, President and Founder, FWF ministries, Evangelist Lydia Idoko appreciated God for the awesome things He has done in the Ministry in the last 34 years.

“We can’t thank God enough for life and all He has done for us. For us to move forward in life, we must have a grateful heart. The best thing to do in your life is to learn to be grateful to God because it is not of he that runneth but of God that showeth mercy.

While noting that the faithfulness of God is irreversible, Idoko said, “truth stands the test of time and no matter how it is twisted it remains truth.

“We are here to appreciate God whose faithfulness has been established in the very heaven.

On his part, Chairman of the occasion, Justice Steve Adah of the Appeal Court, Abuja thanked God for the life of Evangelist Idoko whom he said, did not allow the God given vision to establish the ministry die in her hand.

He urged Christians to draw closer to God at this time more than ever because, noting that the second coming of Jesus is imminent.

“Time is fast running out, hence the need for everyone to begin to think about God. The time to hasten our steps to serve God, more than ever before is now.

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the anniversary cake and dedication of the auditorium by Bishop Nyon and other clergymen.