From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Diocese on the Niger, has dissociated itself from a trending video accusing the church of giving an award to an alleged native doctor in Anambra State.

In a release signed by the clerical synod of the Diocese, Venerable John Nkwoemezie, the church said that the alleged award reportedly done privately in a hotel was never given by any Anglican priest in Onitsha as alleged in the video.

The church noted that the Anglican Church as an ordered church with a high historical heritage could not indulge in such activities geared towards describing the name of Jesus Christ.

“The purported priests in the video clip are not Anglican priests and this is clear in their dressing. They wore red stole over a cassock with canvas and red chasuble in the epiphany season.

“These are impostors with satanic ploys to destroy the highly cherished image of the Anglican Church and thereby embarrass the Church of God. This is again clear in their name ‘ebube miracle’ without proper identity and parish.

“The Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) with her priests are committed to Biblical Christianity and does not give awards to native doctors, herbalists and occultic people as seen in the video clip,” the statement read.

The church insisted that they were busy and focused on the primary call of the church which they said was centred on the proclamation of Jesus Christ to set people free.

“Be it known to the Christian community and general public that the Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) is not involved in the purported award and will never be in such.

“May we disregard these evil activities of satanic agents of our time who are poised to do the bidding of their master,” the church concluded.