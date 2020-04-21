Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has donated goods worth N10,000,000 to the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus (PTF-COVID-19).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is also Chairman of the Task Force, who received the goods expressed gratitude to the Church for the donation.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the PTF chairman said that the donation came at the right time and would assist medical/health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Mustapha noted that the Anglican Communion was among the first to advise its adherents to fully obey all instructions from government with regards to congregational meetings as well as the stay-at-home order.

The SGF commended the efforts of the church in the provision of palliatives to both its members and others in this period in which Nigerians are in dire straights.

He promised to put in good use the donations made by the church in the fight against COVID-19 and urged them to continue in the intensification of prayers for the healing of the country.

Primate of the Anglican Communion, His Grace, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, said the church was supporting both the federal and state governments in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.